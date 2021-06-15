Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Net Lease traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 19393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
