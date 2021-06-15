Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,387. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

