Glenview Trust Co Has $22.78 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

