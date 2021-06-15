Glenview Trust Co Has $16.60 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $297.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.15. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

