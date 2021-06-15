Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. 943,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $270.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

