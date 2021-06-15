Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,768 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

FISV traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 89,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

