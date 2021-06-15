GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

