Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

