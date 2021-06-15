Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
