Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

