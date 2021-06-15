Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,785,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.10. 22,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,909. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

