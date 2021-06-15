Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,845 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,526,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

LMT traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.52. 10,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

