Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of PayPal worth $4,386,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.22 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.62. The firm has a market cap of $320.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.