Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Billion Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Accenture worth $2,715,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. 8,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,337. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

