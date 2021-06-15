Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Billion Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,370,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 251,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,563,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.