Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 671,918 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,289,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

