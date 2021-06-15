Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

A number of analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after buying an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,679,000 after buying an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

