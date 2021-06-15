General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,738 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.