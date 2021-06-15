Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $355.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

