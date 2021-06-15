Genaro Network Market Capitalization Tops $7.34 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $4.40 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

