Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.39. 1,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,285. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

