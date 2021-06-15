Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $23.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 37,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,705. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.