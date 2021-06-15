Fundamental Research Trims Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Target Price to C$9.46

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVE GOM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,199. Golden Dawn Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.