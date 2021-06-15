Fundamental Research Boosts Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.34

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

TF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.49. 23,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 84.65, a current ratio of 85.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.58. The stock has a market cap of C$768.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.49.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

