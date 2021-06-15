Fundamental Research Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $256.70

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.37. 941,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.