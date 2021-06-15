Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

