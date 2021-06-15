Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €45.16 ($53.13) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.19.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

