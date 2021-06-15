Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 23,418 shares of company stock valued at $275,578 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

