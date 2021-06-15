Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.