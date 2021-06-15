Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

