Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.