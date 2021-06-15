Foundry Partners LLC Sells 79,555 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,555 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Orion Group worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Orion Group by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

