Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.86% of Five Star Senior Living worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVE opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $194.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.93. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

