Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 190,630 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 190,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.