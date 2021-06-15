Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RRGB stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $498.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.97.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

