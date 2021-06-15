Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Waterstone Financial worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $506.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

