Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

