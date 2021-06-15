Forterra plc (FORT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 on July 9th

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.87. The company has a market cap of £619.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

