Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.