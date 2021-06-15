Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

