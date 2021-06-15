Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

