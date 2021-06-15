Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

