Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

