Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

