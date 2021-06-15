Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

