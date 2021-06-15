Fivebalance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,306.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $108,800.65 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00062663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00778972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.36 or 0.07856590 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,091,578,144 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,778,543 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

