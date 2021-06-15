First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RNMC opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

