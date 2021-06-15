First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FGM stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

