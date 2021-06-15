First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $19.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

