First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $162,240.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 286,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.56. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,475,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.