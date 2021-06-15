First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,536 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,403,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $174.91. 2,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,414. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

