First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

